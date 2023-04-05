NAACP says it stands with Tennessee lawmakers threatened with expulsion

The Tennessee legislature is expected to vote whether the three lawmakers will be expelled Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As three Tennessee Democrats, including St. Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis, face possible expulsion from the state house, the Memphis NAACP is voicing their support for the lawmakers.

Representatives Pearson, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville have been dubbed the Tennessee Three after being threatened with expulsion for taking part in a protest over gun reform. The house speaker said they disrupted the session.

The NAACP said Wednesday it stands with the Tennessee Three, calling the possible expulsion an injustice to the people of Tennessee which could leave some constituents disenfranchised.

“When people exercise their right to vote and elect who they chose to be their representatives and to be their voice in place where they are not present to speak, we stand with these three as they stand with Tennessee,” said Bishop Marvin F. Thomas, Sr.