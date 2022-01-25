Nashville Democratic Representative won't seek reelection after GOP map redraw

Rep. Jim Cooper announced Tuesday that there was "no way" for him to win his seat under a new congressional map drawn up by state Republicans.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Jim Cooper, a Tennessee Democrat, says he won't run for reelection after serving in elected office for more than 30 years.

Cooper announced Tuesday that there was "no way" for him to win his seat under a new congressional map drawn up by state Republicans.

A day earlier, Tennessee's GOP-controlled General Assembly approved a new congressional map that would split booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville three ways.

Under the new plan — which still must be approved by the governor — Cooper would have become a significant underdog in retaining his seat against a Republican.

Today I am announcing that I will not run for re-election to Congress. After 32 years in office, I will be leaving Congress next year.



I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough. You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history. pic.twitter.com/C6LE31uFQC — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 25, 2022

Reaction to Rep. Cooper's announcement:

“Jim Cooper is the latest in a long list of Democrats who would rather accept early retirement than face a staunch rejection at the polls. Thankfully for TN-05, Jim Cooper will no longer spend another term defending Joe Biden’s failed agenda.” - RNC Spokesperson Savannah Viar

“Congressman Jim Cooper is one of my best friends in Congress and has done a brilliant job representing his district and our state. He is smart, diligent, studious, has unquestioned integrity and honesty and is much respected by his colleagues. His voice will be missed even more than his vote. This is a great loss. Davidson County deserves to have its own voice in Washington but Republican redistricting plans never took that into consideration. The Republicans simply want that seat. It’s unfortunate that it has come to this, but Congressman Cooper will be long remembered for his service and will be greatly missed.” - Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis)

“No one can say that Congressman Cooper didn’t give his all working hard for Nashville. For more than 3 decades, he served Nashville and Middle Tennessee admirably. His absence, which is caused by a short-sighted and power-hungry state legislature that completely ignored the wishes of the state’s financial center and will diminish the voices of minorities in Middle Tennessee, will definitely hurt Davidson County. Jim Cooper will be missed by the thousands that he and his office have helped throughout the years and he leaves behind a legacy of great service.” - Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie