Hutchinson takes over governors group as virus resurges

He's moving into the role when the Delta variant of the virus is causing a resurgence in red states like Arkansas.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Hutchinson is set to become the new chairman of the National Governors Association, which has been focused on states’ response to the coronavirus since the pandemic erupted across the U.S. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is taking over the National Governors Association as his state struggles with a resurgence in coronavirus cases and lagging vaccinations. 

The Republican governor on Thursday was elected as the group's chairman. 

He's moving into the role when the Delta variant of the virus is causing a resurgence in red states like Arkansas.  

Hutchinson said one of his priorities will be to combat vaccine hesitancy. 

Hutchinson is taking the reins from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

Hutchinson is leading the group after gaining national attention for distancing himself from former President Donald Trump.

