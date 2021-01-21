On Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, Bernie Sanders broke the internet

Sen. Sanders once again found himself the star of viral internet memes for his Inauguration Day attire, and general vibe.

WASHINGTON — As the nation ushered in new leadership, while still fighting a pandemic, D.C. found ways to pause and mark the moment. Some soaked in the emotions of watching the swearing in of the first female, Black, South Asian American vice president, while others were quick to offer what they hoped to see accomplished by the new administration.

Yet through it all, Sen. Bernie Sanders emerged as the trending topic on social media, leading many to ask... what did he do this time? Turns out, Bernie went viral for being Bernie.

He showed up with pieces of mail, wearing mittens and sat alone, looking none too pleased about his schedule for the day.

Naturally, the internet had a field day, photoshopping images of the senator arriving at the inauguration and waiting for it to begin, and placing him on Metro, in movie scenes and different venues.

In a sea of designer fashion ensembles, -- from Ralph Lauren to Christopher John Rogers, Sergio Hudson and Markarian --Twitter was quick to dub Sanders' look as "post office chic."

“I am once again asking for you to speed this inauguration up. It’s cold, and I have to be at the post office before 5pm.”



- Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/mJXZLLQoqh — Bailey Hunter (@Bailey_Hunter24) January 20, 2021

And it's not the first time Sanders' mittens have received national acclaim!

Bernie Sanders, first of his name, Wearer of Mittens, Sitter of Chairs pic.twitter.com/1j6p8mrdlr — Matthew Mucha (@mattymooch) January 20, 2021

According to Seven Days, the mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a Vermont teacher. Ellis told the publication she used repurposed sweater wool and lined them with fleece made out of recycled plastic bottles to make mittens for teachers and Sanders.

How I wish I dress: How I actually dress: pic.twitter.com/8lAA8X7u78 — jorden (@jordeeeeeen) January 20, 2021

Fans of Sanders were also quick to point out that the jacket he wore at the inauguration matched the one that appeared in the "I am once again asking for your financial support" meme from his 2020 presidential campaign.

The best Bernie memes I saw pic.twitter.com/mwq6stLV7Z — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 21, 2021

Has anyone done this to the Bernie meme yet? #wmata pic.twitter.com/1OhghM9wNF — Walter Deleon #DCstatehood (@WalterDeleonDC) January 20, 2021

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced that they have put a bobblehead version of Sander's quirky and down home appearance on the inauguration stage Wednesday up for pre-sale for $25 each.