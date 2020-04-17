Former Memphis school board member at center of high-profile trial is vindicated

Tomeka Hart was juror foreperson in federal trial of Trump confidante Roger Stone

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — For more than a month, I have commented almost exclusively on the coronavirus pandemic. But today, I am happily taking a break to make note of the official vindication of former Memphis school board member Tomeka Hart, as if she really needed vindication to begin with. You may recall that Hart, who divides her time between Memphis and the Washington D.C. area disclosed that she was the jury foreperson in the highly publicized federal trial of Roger Stone, a confidante of President Donald Trump.

That jury convicted Stone of seven felony charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering. In February his attorneys asked for a new trial, accusing Hart of misconduct by lying on a jury questionnaire. Trump even attacked her on Twitter, but Thursday, the presiding judge denied Stone's request, ruling that Hart was not biased and that Stone's lawyers did a sloppy job during jury selection. Hart, by the way, has since gotten married and is now Tomeka Hart Wigginton. Congratulations to the newlyweds.