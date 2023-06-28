x
A look at new Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1

Here is a list of several important laws that will go into effect on Aug. 1 including gender-affirming care restrictions, school restrictions, and more.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From school restrictions, bathroom bills, and gun changes, a new set of laws will go into effect at the end of July in Arkansas after being signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Below you find a list of some of the laws that will go into effect on August 1, but you can click here for the entire list.

Gun laws

Act 30: Allows someone who sought voluntary mental health treatment to obtain a concealed carry permit

The change to this law will allow a person who sought voluntary mental health treatment to obtain a concealed carry permit at least two years after completing the treatment.

Act 757: Allows medical marijuana patients to obtain a concealed carry license

Under the law, a medical marijuana patient or designated caregiver is eligible to be issued a concealed carry license.

Act 777: License not required to carry concealed handgun

Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forrest) introduced this legislation that clarifies a license is not required to carry a concealed handgun in the state.

The law states that the license is for "other states that require" a concealed carry license to carry a handgun.

Education related laws

Act 317: Concerning school policy on attending overnight trips

What has been called a "bathroom bill," this new law bans students from using a multiple occupancy bathroom or changing area that is not consistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The law also states that a student will share sleeping quarters with people consistent with the sex listed on the birth certificate or be provided their own sleeping quarters.

It also requires schools to provided "reasonable accommodation" for students "unwilling or unable" to use a multiple occupancy bathroom or changing area.

Act 542: Bans using preferred pronouns in schools without parental consent

This law, known as the Given Name Act, bans teachers and other employees at a school from using a student's preferred pronouns or name unless the school has written permission from a parent or legal guardian.

Act 511: Restriction on implicit bias training in schools

Proposed by Rep. Mindy McAlindon (R-Centerton) and Sen. Kim Hammer (R-Benton), this states a public school shall not require employees to attend implicit bias training.

The only time implicit bias training is allowed under this law is if "at least 95% of the implicit bias training is required by an accreditor, grantor, or licensor."

Act 788: Religious Viewpoint Antidiscrimination Act

Public school districts have to treat a student's religious "viewpoint" on a subject similar to another student's viewpoint.

The new law also allows a student to express their religious opinions in its homework, classwork, artwork, or other assignments "without discrimination based on the religious content."

That work then must be graded "by ordinary academic standards of substance and relevance" and "against other conventional, pedagogical topics as identified by a public school district."

Culture related laws

Act 131: Restrictions on adult-oriented performances

Originally conceived as a law to reclassify drag performances as an "adult-oriented business," the law was later amended to remove that reclassification.

The new version of the law defines what is an adult-oriented performance and that they cannot take place on public property, allow minors to attend, or be funded with public funds.

Act 274: Protecting Minors From Medical Malpractice Act

This law is intended to allow anyone who received gender-affirming care as a minor to file a malpractice lawsuit against a doctor up to 15 years after their 18th birthday.

Arkansas's first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care, which was temporarily blocked in 2021 by U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, was recently struck down in June 2023 as he ruled it was unconstitutional.

Attorney General Tim Griffin indicated the state will appeal the ruling to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ACLU of Arkansas has called Act 274 a "direct attack on the fundamental rights, health, and well-being of Arkansas's youth and those who care for them."

Act 195: The Youth Hiring Act of 2023

Arkansas made national news for this law, which allows people younger than 16 to working in the state without needing an employment certificate.

It also removes language that the child would no longer be required to verify proof of their age or get written consent from their parent or guardian as a condition of employment.

Act 514: Creating A Respectful And Open World For Natural Hair (CROWN) Act

The law bans hair discrimination in public schools as well as universities and colleges in Arkansas.

Act 822: Bans a universal basic income program

A state agency or local government is not allowed under this law to enforce a universal basic income program.

Act 629: Bans industrial hemp that contains Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10 THC

The new law prohibits Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10 THC from being sold in Arkansas.

Act 611: Public entities can't contract with companies that boycott energy, fossil fuel, and firearms

State or local governments are not allowed to enter into a contract with a company to "acquire or dispose of services, information technology, or construction" that boycotts energy, fossil fuels, firearms, and ammunition industries.

Act 655: State parks allowed to sell alcoholic drinks for on-site consumption

Under this law, state parks would be allowed to sell alcoholic drinks on-site for consumption without the need to obtain a permit from the Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Library restriction law

Act 372: Library obscenity materials

This allows for a process for books to be challenged in public libraries. Republicans who advocated for the law claim it's needed to challenge inappropriate books.

Many of the books that are being challenged are related to the LGBTQ+ community.

The law also creates a misdemeanor crime for librarians who "furnish a harmful item to a minor."

A group of Arkansas libraries and others are suing state and county officials in an effort to overturn the act. 

They argue the law violates protected free speech, due process, access to materials protected by the U.S. Constitution, and that it lacks judicial review of decisions to ban or relocate any material.

Election related laws

Act 305: No more write-in candidates

This removes the ability for write-in candidates on election ballots.

Act 329: Ballot Security Act

A ballot count report provided to the county clerk will have: 

  • a date of delivery
  • method of delivery
  • total number of ballots provided by ballot
  • names and signatures of the person delivering ballots

It also ensures a ballot count report is available to the public.

Act 353: No absentee ballot drop boxes

No election officials or county clerks are allowed to use a drop box for absentee ballots.

Act 441: Secure Voter Records Act

This adds a change to Amendment 51 of the Arkansas Constitution to ensure the security and accuracy of the voter registration list.

The Secretary of State under this law can communicate with other states and jurisdictions to compare voter rolls to prevent registration in multiple states and determine who can vote in Arkansas.

It is also clarifies that only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in the state.

Act 444: Arkansas Poll Watches Bill of Rights Act

This allows for the state's election commissioner board to develop training for poll watchers.

It also designates an observation area for poll watches at each location, but they are not allowed to wear campaign material advocating for or against a candidate or interfere with the duties of any election official.

Poll watchers will be allowed to challenge a ballot under certain circumstances.

Crime related laws

Act 585: Criminal offense of disarming an officer

Under this new law, a person commits the felony offense of disarming an officer if, "with the purpose of causing physical injury to the law enforcement officer or another person, the person purposely uses physical force to take from" a law enforcement officer:

  • firearm
  • nightstick
  • Taser stun gun
  • personal protection chemical dispensing device
  • any other protective gear or weapon carried by the officer designed to cause physical injury

Act 619: Expands definition of sexual indecency with a child

Described as another "bathroom bill," this law adds a section that if an adult that is arousing themselves sexually enters into a public changing facility of the opposite sex while knowing a minor is present they are committing a crime of sexual indecency with a child.

Opponents of the law said it was designed to target transgender adults.

Act 472: Governor can deny a pardon and commutation of sentence with prejudice

A person wishing to be granted a pardon, a commutation of their sentence, or remission of fines can be denied with prejudice by the sitting governor.

That means if denied the person cannot file another request until that governor has left office.

For a full list of every act of the 94th General Assembly, click here.

