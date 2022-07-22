Office of Shelby County Clerk to close for a week

The upcoming closure will allow the county clerk's team to "clean up among other things," such as auto dealer transactions, a press release said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The team behind the Shelby County Clerk's Office will be taking a week to catch up on outstanding work, according to a press release that the office sent Friday night.

In the past few months tensions have surfaced regarding long lines, lengthy phone wait times and significant delays in getting license plates in the county.

"The upcoming closure will allow our team to clean up among other things, auto dealer transactions, another area impacted Halbert says," the press release said.

The specific week that the closure will occur is set to be announced next week as the county clerk's office "finalizes all plans."

Aiming to eliminate these long customer wait lines specifically by July 26, a new system was also described in the press release.

"Only 15 to 20 customers will wait in line and others will sign in to receive a call when it is time to be served," Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said. "Signs will be posted and a designated cut off of the line will be present as staffers monitor and work to ensure customers no longer have to stand and wait."

As the county clerk's office works on this temporary plan until "the technology phase of the 'No Line, No Wait' has been implemented," Halbert said the newest COVID surge had affected her team as well as customers.