Orange Mound set for second Memphis mayoral candidate 'Meet and Greet'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another chance to meet some of Memphis' mayoral candidates is slated for Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Up The Vote 901, a non-partisan group hoping to increase voter turnout across Memphis and Shelby County, has organized the event to be held at the Orange Mound Arts Council Building. This is located at 2471 Park Avenue, 38114.

Candidates and community members were urged to register with this link.

Up The Vote 901 said they had confirmations from Karen Camper, J. W. Gibson, Joe Brown, Reggie Hall, James Harvey, Michelle McKissack, Van Turner and Paul Young.

"We cannot afford to wait for candidates to communicate to citizens where they stand and how they intend to govern if elected to office," Up The Vote 901 founder Rev. Earle J. Fisher said. "We must push beyond tacit talking points and elevator speeches."