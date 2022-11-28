Petitions now being accepted for candidates for late Rep. Barbara Cooper's TN House seat

The qualifying deadline to file is Dec. 15. The Primary Election will be Jan. 24, 2023, and Election Day for the general election is set for March 14, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Petitions are now available for anyone interested in running for the Tennessee House seat of late State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October at age 93.

Cooper won the race in November for Tennessee House District 86. Her name remained on the ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law,” according to the Shelby County Election Commission.

Governor Bill Lee issued a Writ of Election Nov. 28, 2022, for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 86 Primary Special Election. The qualifying deadline to file a petition is set for noon on Dec. 15. Candidates can find more at https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/candidates.

Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission, said the Democratic and Republican Primary Election will be Jan. 24, 2023, and Election Day for the general election is set for March 14, 2023.

Early voting must start 20 days before and end five days before Election Day, so that is scheduled for Jan. 4 through 19, 2023.

“A special meeting of the Election Commission has been tentatively scheduled for the afternoon of Dec. 15, so the commissioners can certify the candidates and approve the early voting schedule,” Phillips said.

Rep. Cooper served District 86 for 26 years after first being elected in 1996. She served on several state committees including the Health and Safety Committee and the Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee.