Politics and sports have mixed for decades, but professional athletes are wielding their power now more than ever

Yet another police shooting has brought on a new moment for professional athletes

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With more NBA playoff games postponed in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in by Kenosha Wisconsin Police, the question now becomes what happens next.

While the refusal of the Milwaukee Bucks to play the Orlando Magic proved to be a stunning turn of events, it's not the first time professional athletes have used their bodies in the name of justice.

Wednesday night, TNT Inside the NBA host Kenny Smith vacated the set on live television in a show of solidarity with NBA players. Just hours before, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic refused to tip off in the playoff match-up in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in the Bucks home state of Wisconsin.

Thursday, the President of the United States said he didn't follow the NBA or the protests, but opined the league has become too political and that's not good for the country, but American sports is a history of the struggle for racial justice.

From Jesse Owens' 4 gold medal victory at Berlin's 1936 Olympics to the iconic raising of the black gloved fists during the medal ceremony at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics of Black Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos as the U.S. National Anthem played.

Colin Kaepernik just 4 years ago kicked up controversy as he kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality in the United States.

Other NFL players joined as the president objected, carrying the narrative the act was a disrespect to the flag and veterans, but this time Major League Baseball, Soccer, and the WNBA have joined in with demonstrations for justice of their own with players either refusing to play or practice as former NBA players begin to speak out.

If there are no players there are no leagues. 75% of NBA players are black. In the NFL, 70% of the leagues players are black. The NFL has no black owners and the NBA has only one. Leaving black players working for billionaire white men league owners who mostly identify as conservative who don't necessarily agree with protests as is the case in Milwaukee.

Sonya Stamps of She Say She Say Sports says what happens next in the leagues will have long lasting impact.