Sarah Huckabee Sanders leads by 10 in Arkansas governor race, poll finds

A new poll in the Arkansas governor's race shows Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a 10-point lead over a potential Democratic nominee.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new poll in the Arkansas governor's race shows that Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a 10-point lead over the potential Democratic nominee.

The poll, conducted by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College, surveyed 961 likely Arkansas voters about the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Among those polled, 43.5% would vote for Sanders if the election were held today while 34% would select the Democratic nominee.

There are five people currently running for the Democratic nomination for governor. That list includes Dr. Anthony Bland, Dr. Chris Jones, Jay Martin, James "Rus" Russell, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.

The poll found that 7.5% would vote for a third party or independent candidate. Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. is running as the Libertarian Party candidate.

Sanders is the only Republican running in the race after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the race.

Dr. Jay Barth, a politics professor at Hendrix, said Sander's "monstrous fundraising" will "make her omnipresent as undecided voters begin to focus more fully on the race."

“Sanders does show weakness with voters under 45 years of age, particularly with those under 30. However, she has solid margins with voters above 45 who disproportionately make up the electorate," Barth said. "While significant percentages of the state’s African-American voters have expressed respect for the current Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, little such openness to Sanders is shown as she trails 72% to 3% with Black voters."

Robert Coon, who works with Republican candidates, said that Sanders "outperforms a Democratic candidate with men by 15 percentage points, while the gap with female voters is 5 percentage points."

The poll was conducted by online survey and by phone on February 7 and 8.