President Trump wins 2020 Arkansas Republican presidential primary

Trump has won another Republican presidential primary on Super Tuesday for the 2020 elections.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — President Donald Trump has won the Arkansas Republican presidential primary on Super Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

In the 2020 Republican Party presidential primaries, Trump holds a 91% lead over former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and Rocky De La Fuente.

Before Super Tuesday, Trump won three primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. The Republican Party in Kansas did not hold a primary because “President Trump is an elected incumbent from the Republican Party.”

Trump was the only candidate in Hawaii so the GOP canceled the caucus and awarded Trump its delegates.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted about Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, saying he was “very bad under pressure” as New York City’s mayor.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg can never recover from his incompetent debate performances,” Trump said.

As of 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Trump has received 96.62% of the votes in Arkansas (95,941).

You can check the latest Arkansas results by clicking here. Polls in Arkansas closed at 7:30 p.m.