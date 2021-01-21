Proposed Tennessee bill would allow alcohol sales on more holidays

The bill, SB 0266, would allow retail sales of alcoholic drinks and wine on Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter in Tennessee.

A bill introduced in the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday would allow people to buy alcoholic drinks and wine during some more holidays.

The bill would allow stores and restaurants to sell alcohol and wine during Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol proposed the bill, SB 0266.

A law took effect in 2019 that allows Tennesseans to buy beer, wine and spirits on Labor Day, New Year's Day and on the Fourth of July. Lundberg's bill would expand the holidays when people can buy alcohol.