Reappointing Pearson to be considered at special meeting Wednesday, Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery says

"I am certain that the leaders in the State Capitol understand the importance of this action on behalf of the affected citizens here in Shelby County, Tennessee."

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will discuss and consider reappointing district 86 representative Justin Pearson to the Tennessee House while at a special meeting on Wednesday, according to commission chairman Mickell Lowery.

Pearson was expelled from his seat, along with Nashville representative Justin Jones, on April 6 for their role in a protest that called for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville.

Pearson and Nashville representative Justin Jones will have a chance to return to the legislature if they run for those seats again during upcoming special elections.

A specific date for the special elections hasn't been decided yet, but the Nashville Metro Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to select someone to fill Justin Jones' seat in the interim.

That someone could simply be Justin Jones. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he believes the council will send Jones right back to his seat in the interim.

Now, it appears that similar events could be possible for Memphis' Pearson.

"The protests at the State Capitol by citizens recently impacted by the senseless deaths of three 9-year-old children and three adults entrusted with their care at their school was understandable given the fact that the gun laws in the State of Tennessee are becoming nearly non-existent," Shelby County Commission chairman Lowery said. "It is equally understandable that the leadership of the State House of Representatives felt a strong message had to be sent to those who transgressed the rules. However, I believe the expulsion of State Representative Justin Pearson was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods. I also believe that the ramifications for our great State are still yet to be seen."

There is concern that Nashville will hold with state funding for certain projects in the Buff City if Pearson is reappointed by Memphis officials. Pearson himself asked if Memphis can "put a price tag" on "our voices."

Lowery said, as someone who resides in district 86, he knows that more than 68,000 citizens were "stripped of having a representative" after the outcome of the State Assembly's vote.