Over 50,000 votes are already cast for the next Mayor of Memphis as race enters final days

This election has drawn massive attention, with no run-off and many expecting the next mayor of Memphis to not receive a majority of the vote.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is in its final days of the mayoral race, one of the most anticipated electoral battles in years.



Early voting came to an end Sept. 30, and if voters data is anything to go by, voter turnout will beat out the past two elections in 2019 and 2015.

“A fraction of the votes could make a huge difference,” said Ari Peoples, first-time voter.



This mindset is bringing thousands to the polls already in the mayoral race, just like Peoples.



“Voting at least here, might actually do something pretty big,” Peoples said

So far, close to 58,000 people have cast their votes in the mayoral race, over 15% of registered voters according to Perry Strategies, based in Shelby County. More are expected to follow according to Ian Randolph with the Shelby County Voters Alliance.



“This is the first election where we don’t have an official incumbent on the election ballot,” Randolph said.

Combined with a crowded candidate pool of people vying to be the next mayor, this has been a recipe for this increased voter turnout according to Randolph. Part of this is also thanks to local organizations like the Voters Alliance motivating Memphians to cast a vote.



“We have done everything," Randolph said. "We have door knocked, canvassed … we had a party bus, the list goes on. We would like you to exercise your power, let your voice be heard, come out, and vote.”

On election day, Oct. 5, all you will need to cast a vote is a photo ID. For a ride to the polls, you can contact the Shelby County Voters Alliance by calling 901-521-1343 to arrange a ride.

