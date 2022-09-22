Recreational marijuana will be on Arkansas's November ballot

The Arkansas Supreme Court just handed down its ruling clearing the way for voters to weigh in on the proposal to legalize recreational cannabis for adults.

In addition to confirming that recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in November, they made another decision this evening.

Justices also declared the current process for putting issues on the ballot unconstitutional.

They proposed that the current system, where the secretary of state approves the number of signatures and an election commission signs off, will need to be reworked by the legislature.