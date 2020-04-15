x
Rep. Steve Cohen says May 1st may be too early for a return to business

Cohen spoke about President Trump's goal during a Zoom call Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen doesn’t believe things will be in shape for a May 1st return to business.

President Donald Trump wants it to happen and says he has the power to order it. But Cohen disagrees, saying there will be a lot of things that need to be done.

“We’re going to depend a lot on our city government. I think Mayor (Jim) Strickland has done an excellent job, and I think we will depend on different groups like MIFA and the Food Bank and others to help people with food,” said Cohen during a Zoom conference Tuesday.

Cohen says most of you who filed your income taxes online should receive your stimulus check this week.

