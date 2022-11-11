Rep. Antonio Parkinson donates half million dollars to state youth sports and mentorship

Tennessee representative Antonio Parkinson presented a check to School Seed, who allocates grant funding for little league sports organizations across Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School Seed, a Memphis non-profit described as "an intermediary organization for Tennessee Youth Mentorship and Sports," was given $500,000 by a state representative on Friday.

Tennessee representative Antonio Parkinson presented a check to the organization, allocated for grant funding for little league sports organizations across Tennessee.

“The number one complaint I hear from citizens is, 'the kids don’t have anything to do,'" Parkinson said. “This is not only an historic investment in youth sports, but also an historic investment in our youth’s future.”

The money is said to be administered by School Seed and distributed to qualifying sports organizations across the state.

CEO of School Seed Vince McCaskill said the group is committed to working with communities across the state "to provide additional support for children beyond the classroom."

"It takes a village to address matters impacting our youth," McCaskill said. "School Seed is also working with other community partners to address after-school efforts."