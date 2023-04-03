Republicans remove St. Rep. Justin Pearson, 2 others from committees after gun reform protests

A spokesperson for the state house confirmed St. Rep. Gloria Johnson, St. Rep. Justin Jones and St. Rep. Justin Pearson were removed from respective committees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican leadership removed three Democratic lawmakers from their committees and subcommittees on Monday days after peaceful protests at the state capitol.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said the three were removed from their committees for "rushing the well" and "leading a protest" on the House floor with a bullhorn.

"Their actions are and will always be unacceptable, and they break several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor," he said on Monday.

Days after The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, hundreds of people protested inside and outside the capitol as the legislature began taking up bills on Thursday.

"We're seeing too many murders. Gun violence is an epidemic. And if we continue to support laws and leaders who keep the status quo, who do not resist the NRA, who do not resist those who would like to put policies and practices in place that make us less safe, instead of policies and practices in place that make us safer, and instead of making our schools to be fortresses, making them places of opportunity for kids to learn, we will continue to be in this very sad and dark and tragic place," said Pearson during a news conference Monday.

Johnson said she spent some time with the protestors inside the rotunda before the session started, talking to a few about why they were there. She said the three wanted to welcome and honor the protestors on the floor but said their voices were shut down.

"And then there was no opportunities to speak on the floor, and to even address it then. And then we had a bill about vouchers. And they wouldn't call on several of us to allow us to speak on issues affecting our community. And at that point, we just said, you know, between the next bills, let's walk up to the well, and acknowledge that there are people out there that care deeply about their children and their community," she said.

Johnson said the three anticipated their microphone being cut, so one of the members brought a small bullhorn with them to continue speaking. In an interview with 10News, Johnson said that the three knew they were breaking a House rule.

"I fully acknowledge that. But I broke that rule in order to fight for Tennessee's children, Tennessee's teachers, Tennessee's churches. We have got to address this issue. And we have got to make sure that both sides of the aisle are talking about this issue. And I will break protocol if I need to to fight for Tennessee kids," she said. "2000 people were outside the doors begging us to talk about gun violence. The least we could do is acknowledge that they were there... that they cared and they're fighting for their community."