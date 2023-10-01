What to expect from Sarah Huckabee Sanders first 100 days as Arkansas governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday, delivering her inaugural address on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol as the 47th governor.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday after she was officially sworn in as the 47th governor for Arkansas.

Hundreds gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol to watch the historic moment, with familiar faces like Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, and Sanders' father and former governor, Mike Huckabee all in attendance.

"This day is especially notable, because I happen to be the youngest governor serving anywhere in the country [and] the very first woman to serve as governor of Arkansas," Sanders said.

With Sanders now sworn-in as the next governor for the Natural State, the former White House press secretary is the first woman to lead Arkansas and is now the youngest governor in the United States at 40-years-old.

Despite the historic moment, the new governor said that her focus is instead on the policies that she'll bring to Arkansas.

"I don't want to dismiss the significance of any of that [history], I did not seek this office to be the first anything. I ran to make Arkansas first in everything," she said.

During the address, Sanders also promised to enact multiple executive orders centered around a political hiring freeze and prohibiting "political indoctrination" of Arkansas schoolchildren.

Sanders, who is well-known for her connection to former president Donald Trump, has separated herself over the months and has instead said that her focus is on Arkansas.

"I tell people all the time I want to be the chief salesperson of Arkansas," Sanders said.

Sanders, who is taking over the job from 46th governor Asa Hutchinson, delivered her inaugural address on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol.

The Natural State's newest governor has been focused education, cutting the state's income tax, and improving public safety.

Leading up to her appointment as governor, Sanders selected an official from Florida to lead Arkansas' education agency.

The governor picked Jacob Olivia, who worked as senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education.

Alongside Olivia, Sanders also selected Judge Joseph Wood to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services.