Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to make return trip to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is gearing up to welcome back a VIP.
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will make a return trip to Memphis Wednesday before heading off to Birmingham. The Vice President’s spouse is on a nation-wide tour to get the message out about the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris and other government dignitaries also will join the administration’s tour at select cities.
Last month Emhoff visited Memphis as part of President Joe Biden's "Getting America Back on Track" tour.