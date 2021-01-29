x
Sen. Bill Hagerty fills Senate team with 13 ex-Trump staffers

Freshman Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has picked a chief of staff who worked for former Gov. Bill Haslam, former Sen. Bob Corker and former President Trump.
Credit: AP
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty speaks at a polling place Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are competing to become the GOP nominee in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has picked a chief of staff who worked for former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, former Sen. Bob Corker and former President Donald Trump.

Hagerty announced his pick of John Rader on Thursday. Rader most recently served as deputy assistant to the president for strategic initiatives at the White House and worked alongside Hagerty on Trump's 2016 transition team. 

Rader was counsel for the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations when Corker was chairman. He also was an attorney within the governor's office under Haslam. 

Hagerty picked Clark Milner as his chief counsel. Milner was deputy counsel to Gov. Bill Lee.

    

