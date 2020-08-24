Sen. Marsha Blackburn to focus on 'honoring our heroes' in RNC speech

The Tennessee Republican will speak Wednesday and will soon receive more details about whether that will be in-person or virtual.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee says the focus of her address this week at the Republican National Convention will be “honoring our heroes.”

In an interview Monday, Blackburn said she will speak Wednesday and will soon receive more details about whether that will be in-person or virtual.

She said she has examples of people helping after tornadoes earlier this year and during the COVID-19 pandemic, of law enforcement and emergency room nurses, and of normal people doing smaller acts.