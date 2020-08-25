Shelby County clerks say recent countywide hiring freeze challenges their work

Commissioners will continue the discussion on hiring freezes during the September meeting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Monday, the Shelby County Commission took up issues that would exempt new jobs from the hiring freeze commissioners approved during budget deliberations for the budget year that began July 1.

County clerks and elected officials lined up to ask that the freeze on new hires in their departments be lifted, citing the necessity of personnel to adequately perform their functions.

These requests come a month after the Shelby County District Attorney's office requested an exemption from freezing new employment, a policy that was to last until June of 2021 due to a forecast of poor revenue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners questioned the Mayor Lee Harris' administration over these requests. Commissioner Eddie Jones says when the freeze was put into place many commissioners were told that county departments could continue their work with little to no impact of a hiring freeze.

URGENT ACTION NEEDED: the Shelby County Commission allowed an exception to the current hiring freeze for @ShelbyCountyDA but did not make the same exception for @DefendShelbyCo We need your voice BEFORE 3:00 TODAY to let them know that's not okay. https://t.co/vU8YjnzJh8 — Just City (@JustCity901) August 24, 2020

The county fire department was approved to hire 26 new positions at a cost of more than $2 million, while 78 additional positions in other areas of the county will go back to a committee to decide if they will be granted from funds out of the general fund.