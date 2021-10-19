Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer one of 25 arrested at voting rights rally outside the White House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer was one of 25 people arrested while protesting for voting rights outside the White House Tuesday, according to People for the American Way.
PFAW, the League of Women Voters in the United States, and the Declaration for American Democracy led the action, which was demanding the end of the filibuster over the Freedom to Vote Act, and urging President Biden to use his influence to get it passed in the Senate.
“As a Black southerner, I came to DC to represent one of the most disenfranchised demographics in the country. Collectively, we bet on President Joe Biden and now it’s time for him to settle up,” said Sawyer in a statement. “Do not continue to take for granted the very people who supported your journey to the White House, because where would you be if we could no longer vote? End the filibuster now.
People for the American Way said the following people took part: “
- Ben Jealous, People For the American Way
- Jana Morgan, Declaration for American Democracy
- Virginia Kase Solomón, League of Women Voters
- Alyssa Milano, board member, People For the American Way
- Rabbi David Saperstein, board member, People For the American Way
- Marge Baker, People For the American Way
- Rev. Jamal Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
- Tami Sawyer, Commissioner, Shelby County, TN
- Noelle Damico, The Workers Circle
- Ann Toback, The Workers Circle
- Bee Nguyen, Georgia state representative
- Rev. Mark Thompson, civil rights activist
- Andi Pringle, March One
- Cindy Battles, GA Coalition for The People’s Agenda
- Laurie Woodward Garcia, Broward for Progress
- Barbara Harris, Broward for Progress
- Jennifer Lamson, Democracy Initiative
- Rev. Charles Williams, Historic King Solomon Baptist Church of Detroit
- Christina Harvey, Stand Up America
- Charly Carter, Democracy Initiative
- Joseph Geevarghese, Our Revolution
- Reverend Derrick Rice, Sankofa United Church of Christ
- Reverend Fer-Rell M. Malone, Sr., Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
- Keith Silver, Washington DC MLK Peacewalk
- Sam Riddle, Michigan National Action Network