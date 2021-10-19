Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer one of 25 arrested at voting rights rally outside the White House

"Collectively, we bet on President Joe Biden and now it’s time for him to settle up,” said Sawyer in a statement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer was one of 25 people arrested while protesting for voting rights outside the White House Tuesday, according to People for the American Way.

PFAW, the League of Women Voters in the United States, and the Declaration for American Democracy led the action, which was demanding the end of the filibuster over the Freedom to Vote Act, and urging President Biden to use his influence to get it passed in the Senate.

“As a Black southerner, I came to DC to represent one of the most disenfranchised demographics in the country. Collectively, we bet on President Joe Biden and now it’s time for him to settle up,” said Sawyer in a statement. “Do not continue to take for granted the very people who supported your journey to the White House, because where would you be if we could no longer vote? End the filibuster now.

I was one of 25 activists arrested this afternoon at the White House as I joined @LWV & @peoplefor for the #NoMoreExcuses Rally. We gathered to peaceably demand @POTUS end the filibuster and protect the rights of the very people who put him in office. pic.twitter.com/qzLEZbPgBv — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) October 19, 2021

People for the American Way said the following people took part: “

Ben Jealous, People For the American Way

Jana Morgan, Declaration for American Democracy

Virginia Kase Solomón, League of Women Voters

Alyssa Milano, board member, People For the American Way

Rabbi David Saperstein, board member, People For the American Way

Marge Baker, People For the American Way

Rev. Jamal Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Tami Sawyer, Commissioner, Shelby County, TN

Noelle Damico, The Workers Circle

Ann Toback, The Workers Circle

Bee Nguyen, Georgia state representative

Rev. Mark Thompson, civil rights activist

Andi Pringle, March One

Cindy Battles, GA Coalition for The People’s Agenda

Laurie Woodward Garcia, Broward for Progress

Barbara Harris, Broward for Progress

Jennifer Lamson, Democracy Initiative

Rev. Charles Williams, Historic King Solomon Baptist Church of Detroit

Christina Harvey, Stand Up America

Charly Carter, Democracy Initiative

Joseph Geevarghese, Our Revolution

Reverend Derrick Rice, Sankofa United Church of Christ

Reverend Fer-Rell M. Malone, Sr., Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church

Keith Silver, Washington DC MLK Peacewalk

Sam Riddle, Michigan National Action Network

No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now! VOTING RIGHTS NOW: We’re back at the White House to tell President Biden: No more excuses. We need him to call on the Senate to pass voting rights now! (via act.tv Posted by People For the American Way on Tuesday, October 19, 2021