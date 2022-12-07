Shelby County D.A. candidates face off during Tuesday morning debate

Current D.A. Amy Weirich and challenger Steve Mulroy went head to head about several topics, but one big one was the Truth in Sentencing law.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two candidates vying for votes in the Shelby County District Attorney General’s race faced off Tuesday morning in a debate.

Current D.A. Amy Weirich and challenger Steve Mulroy went head to head about several topics, but one big one was the Truth in Sentencing law. The law removes the chance of parole for people convicted of violent crimes. That means no matter the sentence, or the work done for rehabilitation in jail or prison, the inmate cannot get an early release. It's mandatory they complete the sentencing.

Both candidates challenged one another’s responses to implementing the law.

“This law is going to cost us $50 million more every year for prisoners,” said Mulroy. “If you took half that amount and invested in youth intervention programs on one end and reentry programs on the other end, we would actually reduce crime more and save money. It’s really unfortunate that we have to do this. Now of course, I will enforce the law, whatever the law is.”

“He’s given a list during his campaign process of crimes he won’t prosecute, of things he won’t do, he won’t ask for juveniles to be transferred to adult court. And to stand here now and tell you he’s going to enforce Truth in Sentencing when he’s opposed to it seems a little disingenuine,” said Weirich.