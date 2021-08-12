Shelby County Democratic Party moves to virtual convention amid COVID-19 surge

The convention originally set for Saturday, August 14th is canceled. Instead, the party will host a virtual event on Saturday, August 21st.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another event is changing plans due to the surge of COVID-19 in the Mid-South.

The Shelby County Democratic Party said it’s canceling an in-person convention originally set for this Saturday, August 14th, "out of an abundance of caution." Instead, the party will host a virtual event on Saturday, August 21st.

You can register for the virtual event HERE. Registration closes at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19th. After registering, you will receive a link on Friday, August 20th.

The party said Executive Committee members and the Grassroots Council members will be elected on Saturday the 21st, then they will still meet virtually to elect the Chair on Saturday, August 28th.