Animal rights advocates encouraged by new addition in Shelby Co. D.A.'s office to go after animal abusers

Steve Mulroy said former Judge Donna Fields is now assigned to exclusively focus on animal cruelty cases, investigations and prosecutions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Animal rights advocates are applauding a new move by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

He told ABC24 about a new position that will be solely dedicated to cracking down and prosecuting animal abusers.

Experts say the animal cruelty problem is worsening in the Memphis area in recent years.

"I think this is the best way to bring in 2023 with more proactive help for animal cruelty cases," Nina Wingfield - an animal cruelty investigator - told ABC24 Thursday.

Wingfield said she's seen firsthand the impact of neglect and torture of our furry friends.

"You lose a lot of sleep, it's devastating," Wingfield said.

That's why Wingfield is excited to learn Mulroy's announcement for former Judge Donna Fields to focus exclusively on animal cruelty cases, investigations and prosecutions.

"My hope is that we send a signal with the animal abuse," Mulroy said.

Both Mulroy and Wingfield said local animal abuse cases became more rampant in recent years but they've been difficult to prosecute for many reasons, including a lack of dedicated resources.

The addition of Fields looks in the D.A.'s office looks to change that.

"We just need more cruelty investigators out there that know the law," Wingfield said.

As the new Shelby County animal abuse case manager begins her work, Wingfield said she and other investigators are also ready to assist.

"What we need to do is not just save the animals, we can you know maybe help the immediate animals but we need to prevent these people from ever owning another animal and that can only be through winning your court cases," Wingfield said.