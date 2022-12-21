Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy marks 100 days in office

Mulroy said he's already hired dozens of people who share his vision for criminal justice reform.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County's newly elected district attorney promised Wednesday he's only begun to make changes as top prosecutor.

D.A. Steve Mulroy gave a speech on his first 100 days with dignitaries such as Shelby County sheriff and candidate for Memphis mayor Floyd Bonner, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and city council members.

Mulroy said he's already hired dozens of people who share his vision for criminal justice reform. He added his office is more focused on solving cold cases as well as finding cases where prosecutors are heavy-handed.

For next year, Mulroy promised to double down on non-fatal shootings or aggravated assaults. He said officer-involved shootings will now be reviewed by a special unit. He wants to expand rehab programs for juvenile and adult offenders and he promised to get tougher on people who abuse animals.