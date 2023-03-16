Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris reiterates support for LGBTQIA+ community amid recent Tennessee legislation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After several recent bills brought up in the Tennessee legislature targeting the LGBTQIA+ community, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is showing his support for the community.
In a post to social media, Harris said he said the safety and freedom of LGBTQIA+ community in Shelby County is “paramount.”
The full statement reads:
“Shelby County is an open and welcoming place to all. Our diversity is what has always made us great. The LGBTQIA+ community is a pillar in Shelby County. They are our valued neighbors, loved ones, and colleagues. As Mayor of Shelby County, I say we support you. In light of new laws across the country that attack your healthcare access, your right to marry who you love, and your freedom of expression, I want our LGBTQIA+ community to know your safety and freedom to live your most authentic life are paramount to Shelby County Government. I firmly believe the way we treat the community’s most vulnerable members reflects our values and I will continue to stand with you against prejudice.”
This comes after Governor Bill Lee signed bills restricting drag shows in the state and banning some gender-affirming care for minors.
The Tennessee Senate also passed SB 1440, which could risk nearly $1.3 billion in federal education funding for the state and $750 million in federal grants from the Department of Health, according to the bill's fiscal note. The bill would prevent transgender people from changing their driver's licenses and birth certificates, and could conflict with federal protections.