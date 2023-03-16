Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris reiterates support for LGBTQIA+ community amid recent Tennessee legislation

“Shelby County is an open and welcoming place to all. Our diversity is what has always made us great. The LGBTQIA+ community is a pillar in Shelby County. They are our valued neighbors, loved ones, and colleagues. As Mayor of Shelby County, I say we support you. In light of new laws across the country that attack your healthcare access, your right to marry who you love, and your freedom of expression, I want our LGBTQIA+ community to know your safety and freedom to live your most authentic life are paramount to Shelby County Government. I firmly believe the way we treat the community’s most vulnerable members reflects our values and I will continue to stand with you against prejudice.”