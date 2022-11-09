Shelby County wins national 'Trendsetter' award for county development website

This is the second straight year the Shelby County government has won an award from Accela, Inc., an organization which develops software for governments.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Information Technology Services (ITS) and the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development (DPD) have received the national “Trendsetter” award for “Ultimate Citizen Experience” from Accela, Inc., a software firm which consults local governments on software needs for community development.

The award celebrates the creation of the Develop901 Project Locator, an interactive mapping tool now accessible to the public.

Members of IT Services and the Division of Planning and Development produced the tool to allow residents, businesses, and developers to access current and historical data about development projects in Shelby County.

“During the pandemic, our ITS team members were not satisfied with merely maintaining the status quo," said Sandra Perry, Shelby County Government Chief Information Officer. "They dedicated just as much time to thinking outside the box to deliver great service inside our organization and in the community."

The “Ultimate Citizen Experience” category recognizes organizations that have improved the design and delivery of government services by creating user-friendly online experiences to process requests and rapidly identify and resolve issues.

Two Information Technology Services employees were recognized as “trendsetters”: Marie Holyfield and Matt Sherill. Additionally, Nidia Logan-Robinson, Colleen Funk, and Shea Stock were recognized on behalf of the Division of Planning and Development.

This is the second consecutive year Shelby County Government has earned a Trendsetter Award.