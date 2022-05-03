Early voting available at all 26 polling locations

Early voting will end on Thursday, April 28.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a shortened early voting week, with limited voting locations available during the first three days of early voting, all 26 polling locations for the Shelby County Primary Elections will open Monday, April 18 through Thursday, April 28.

For the next two weeks until Thursday, April 28, early voting will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

The Downtown voting location at 157 Poplar Ave. will have different hours of operation throughout the week, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

Those who wish to participate in early voting can click here for a list of all available polling locations.

The last day to request an absentee ballot will be Tuesday, April 26. For instructions on how to request an absentee ballot, click here.

Voters can click here to find their designated voting location for election day.