Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner files lawsuit over Memphis mayoral race residency

The lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 14, 2023, names the Shelby County Election Commission members and Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner has filed a lawsuit against the Shelby County Election Commission concerning a residency requirement for the upcoming Memphis mayoral race.

The lawsuit names the election commission members and Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips.

This comes after a recent opinion that a five-year residency requirement remains in effect for mayoral candidates after changes to ordinances over the years.

How it all began

Questions arose last year about where some of the Memphis mayoral candidates reside. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, lived in Bartlett and the lawsuit says he is a current resident of Memphis. Former county commissioner Van Turner, who announced his run in September, recently moved to Binghampton.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 14, 2023, City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink requested an opinion from attorney Robert Meyers. It said on Feb. 28, 2023, Meyers opinion was sent to Sink, concluding the residency requirement remains in place, and candidates must have lived in Memphis for five-years to run for mayor.

Previous opinion

In a previous opinion dated Nov. 2, 2022, and made public Nov. 9, Allan Wade - a private attorney who also works for the city council and Shelby County Election Commission - told the Election Commission that they should not refuse a candidate’s petition based on residency. He said the requirement is that whoever serves as Memphis mayor must live in the city, but they don’t have to live in the city when running for the office.

The lawsuit claims after the most recent Feb. 2023 opinion, the Election Commission added language on its website that candidates must be a resident of the city for five years preceding the election, and linked to Meyer’s opinion.

Bonner campaign statement

Bonner’s campaign released this statement following the filing of the lawsuit Tuesday: “The Bonner campaign filed suit in chancery court this morning and is seeking declaratory judgment and injunctive relief. The latest opinion is politically motivated and legally flawed and won’t slow down Floyd Bonner. It is unquestionable that Floyd Bonner is the most experienced candidate to tackle crime in Memphis, and we won’t let back room deals take away the people’s right to vote for change.”

Candidates running for Memphis mayor in 2023:

Incumbent Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is term-limited and cannot seek reelection for a third term.

Election information

The qualifying deadline for Memphis mayor is July 20, 2023, at noon.

The Memphis Municipal Elections are set for Oct. 5, 2023, with early voting to begin Sept. 15. The election includes the mayoral race, as well as Memphis City Council positions and Memphis Court Clerk. If necessary, a run-off will be held on Nov. 16.

The voter registration deadline is Sept. 5. For information on how to register, go to https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/register-vote.