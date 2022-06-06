x
Here's how much the Shelby County Clerk's Office needs to mail out backlogged license plates

No new plates have been mailed out since mid-May and Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said she doesn't have the staff or funds to send them.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — While we're waiting for the Shelby County Commission to make a decision about funding for the Shelby County Clerk's Office, County Clerk Wanda Halbert said she needs $500,000 to pay for postage to mail out backlogged license plates and tags.

No new plates have been mailed out since mid-May and Halbert said she doesn't have the staff or funds to send them. In the meantime, a growing number of car owners are driving around on expired tags, and there are long waits in lines at the clerk's satellite offices in Shelby County.

The commission was set to discuss this issue Monday night, but with the long discussion about voting machines, it's unclear when this topic will be addressed.

