Here's how much the Shelby County Clerk's Office needs to mail out backlogged license plates

No new plates have been mailed out since mid-May and Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said she doesn't have the staff or funds to send them.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — While we're waiting for the Shelby County Commission to make a decision about funding for the Shelby County Clerk's Office, County Clerk Wanda Halbert said she needs $500,000 to pay for postage to mail out backlogged license plates and tags.

No new plates have been mailed out since mid-May and Halbert said she doesn't have the staff or funds to send them. In the meantime, a growing number of car owners are driving around on expired tags, and there are long waits in lines at the clerk's satellite offices in Shelby County.