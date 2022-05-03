Here are three races to watch in the Shelby County primaries

On this Election Day, we're keeping an eye on three key races in Shelby County.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Democratic and Republican parties are going head to head in county primaries across Tennessee. Here’s a closer look at three key races in Shelby County.

Shelby County Mayor

Democratic candidates

Mayor Lee Harris is running for re-election. Harris is currently the 6th Mayor of Shelby County, sworn in on Sept. 1, 2018. During his time in office, Harris’ administration invested in Pre-K education, paid family leave for Shelby County employees, and supported criminal justice reforms like Ban the Box. In 2011, Harris served on the Memphis City Council. In 2014, Harris was elected to the State Senate, the youngest senator in the state of Tennessee at the time.

Kenneth Moody is currently the special assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. In this role, Moody has played a role in several administrative positions, as an ambassador for Memphis and Shelby County. Prior to his current role, Moody worked as a Community Affairs Manager and the Director of Public Services for the city of Memphis.

Republican candidate

Worth Morgan is currently a city councilman of Memphis District 5. Morgan currently serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee. If elected, Morgan released a list of priorities for his 100 days in office which includes: prioritizing public safety in the budget, a full assessment of the Shelby County Health Department, and creating a legislative strategy to bring tax dollars to Shelby County. Morgan is running unopposed.

District Attorney General District 30 (Shelby County)

Democratic candidates

Linda Harris is a Tennessee attorney, specializing as a Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 31 General Civic Law and Family Law Listed Mediator. Harris has more than 40 years of service in the criminal justice system. Harris is a former Memphis Police Officer. She also served 15 years as a U.S. Department of Justice Prosecutor. Her campaign platform includes violent crime reduction and criminal justice reform.

Steve Mulroy is a Tennessee attorney and former Shelby County Commissioner serving from 2006 to 2014. He started his career as a Justice Department civil rights lawyer and federal prosecutor in the 1990’s. Mulroy was a former Civil Rights lawyer under President Bill Clinton U.S. Department of Justice. Some of his campaign platforms include bail reform, juvenile justice and prioritizing violent crime.

Janika White is a Tennessee attorney and partner at Bailey, Bailey, & White PLLC. For almost a decade, White has worked as a criminal defense and civil litigator. Her platform includes focusing on serious crimes, transforming juvenile justice and community-centered prosecution.

The winner will go head to head with current DA Amy Weirich in August.

Republican candidate

Amy Wierich is the current District Attorney General for Shelby County, since January 2011. Wierich joined the District Attorney’s Office in 1991 as a courtroom prosecutor. During her time in office, Wierich helped create the Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU). It’s the first federal, state and local law enforcement organization designed to curb gang activity. Weirich has pushed for harsher punishment for violent offenders. Weirich also spearheaded Operation Comeback, a program to deter high-risk offenders. Weirich is running unopposed.

Juvenile Court Clerk

Democratic candidates

Janeen Fullilove-Gordon is a former traffic anchor with Action News 5. Gordon is a board member with Heal the Hood Foundation, and a mentor for C.H.O.I.C.E. which stands for Choosing Higher Options Individually Creates Empowerment.

Stephanie Gatewood has a degree in Public Administration and Organizational Leadership. Gatewood has her own non-profit, Empower Me! Gatewood also served two-terms as an elected school board commissioner.

Reginald Milton is currently a retiring Shelby County Commissioner for District 10, which includes Central Gardens, Chickasaw Gardens, Cooper-Young, Midtown, Orange Mound and South Memphis. Milton is currently a board member for the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Marcus Mitchell is currently a Major with the Memphis Police Department. For the last 29 years, he’s served various roles within MPD including patrol officer and detective. He is currently working with MPD’s Community Action Unit to mentor kids and young adults.

