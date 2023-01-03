Shelby County District Attorney lays out goals, reforms to cut down on crime, punish violent criminals better in 2023

Steve Mulroy outlined his proposed solutions in an exclusive interview with ABC24 as he begins his first full calendar year as D.A.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, in an exclusive interview, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy began his first full calendar year as D.A. by reiterating that cutting down on violent crime remains his office's top priority.

Mulroy said that includes deprioritizing things such as low-level marijuana possession and doubling down on prosecuting repeat violent offenders harder, getting more convictions and longer sentences for them.

In 2022, overall homicides dropped some but certain other violent crimes surged and dominated headlines, including carjackings and aggravated robberies.

"I think we need to put a special emphasis on them, and repeat violent offenders in particular, when you think of it because a small number of repeat offenders commit a large percentage of violent crime," Mulroy added.

That's why the D.A. will make it harder for his team of prosecutors to settle or dismiss non-deadly shootings because witnesses don't come forward.

"A lot of them become homicide defendants later on so if we can catch them now, we can save some lives," Mulroy added.

Next month, the D.A.'s office will also oversee a new program that requires anyone arrested and in jail to get a bond hearing within 72 hours.

There, prosecutors will work closer - case by case - on what bond amount is justified.

"That will be based on our office by clear and convincing evidence that this particular defendant is a risk of flight, or a danger to the community," Mulroy added.

Rev. Earle Fisher said he'll be watching Mulroy's promised reforms closely and how effectively they'll cut down on violent crime and repeat offenders.

"I want to see his office advocate more aggressively for the comprehensive approach to those rehabilitations because there is only certain things that his office has jurisdiction over," Rev. Fisher said.