'For the next 20 years' | Shelby County voting machines to be determined

Monday at 3 p.m. the election commission will hear out those who are either in favor of high-tech or low-tech voting methods.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County voters now have the opportunity to decide what they will be voting with for the next 20 years.

Monday, June 6, at 3 p.m. the election commission will be making a decision that isn't getting much attention (but some say should).

The commission will be deciding which voting machines citizens of the county will be utilizing moving forward. These will be the machines that the county uses to make its electoral decisions approximately for the next 20 years.

Current and former politicians held a news conference on this "non-artisan issue" on Friday.

On one hand, the county could buy a $2 million dollar, low-tech and hand-marked paper ballot system.

On the other, the election commission is pushing for a $6 million dollar touch-screen system that critics say is less secure and more prone to glitches.