'It starts with us' | New group comprised of justice-oriented youth list demands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new group of Shelby County residents is calling on elected officials to correct the youth justice system.
The Youth Justice Action Council is a group that believes in a new age of justice in the county. They also believe reform should take place with insights from youth at the center of that change.
On Friday, the council held a press conference and read a list of demands for elected officials. One of these demands is getting the Tennessee legislature to pass a law that would prohibit the practice of youth being tried as adults.
Javais Hammonds is a Youth Justice Action Council Member.
"I feel like youth should have a future," Hammonds said. "Youth should have somewhere that we look forward to."
The group is made up of young people who have had first-hand encounters in the justice system.
"If we don't have a future, then we have nothing," Hammonds said. "It starts with us."