'It starts with us' | New group comprised of justice-oriented youth list demands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new group of Shelby County residents is calling on elected officials to correct the youth justice system.

The Youth Justice Action Council is a group that believes in a new age of justice in the county. They also believe reform should take place with insights from youth at the center of that change.

Posted by Youth Justice Action Council on Friday, July 29, 2022

On Friday, the council held a press conference and read a list of demands for elected officials. One of these demands is getting the Tennessee legislature to pass a law that would prohibit the practice of youth being tried as adults.

Javais Hammonds is a Youth Justice Action Council Member.

"I feel like youth should have a future," Hammonds said. "Youth should have somewhere that we look forward to."

The group is made up of young people who have had first-hand encounters in the justice system.