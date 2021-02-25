Should the Holy Bible be the official state book of Tennessee?

If a state lawmaker’s resolution is approved, the Holy Bible would become the official state book of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Holy Bible would become the official state book of Tennessee if a state representative’s resolution is passed.

House Joint Resolution 150 is sponsored by Rep. Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station). This is not the first time Sexton has tried to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book. Former Gov. Bill Haslam vetoed a similar bill in April of 2016 that was offered by Rep. Sexton. According to Haslam at the time, legal and religious reasons to veto the bill existed.

"To put the Bible on the state, the same level as the state rock or the state tree, that’s not what the Bible is,” Haslam said in 2016.

"I don’t think that people have to leave their faith at the door when they do work in the public square, but the Tennessee Constitution is very explicit about not establishing religion.”

Click here to read the entire resolution.

The ACLU had this to say when other efforts were made to try to make the Holy Bible Tennessee's official state book:

The First Amendment makes clear that the government cannot privilege one religion over another.

But state lawmakers are attempting to do just that, by once again pursuing a flatly unconstitutional bill that would make the Bible Tennessee’s state book.

SB 2696/HB 2778, as introduced, designates the Bible as the official state book. In 2016, Governor Bill Haslam vetoed a similar law that also clearly violated both the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the Tennessee Constitution, just as this bill would.

Tennesseans come from many different faith backgrounds. Our elected officials should not be in the business of privileging one religion over another, or codifying into law the message that one Tennessean’s faith is more legitimate than another’s.