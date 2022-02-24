State lawmakers introduce bill to legalize fentanyl test strips

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) and would legalize a tool used to see if fentanyl is present in various substances.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state lawmaker from Knoxville is co-sponsoring a bill that would legalize fentanyl testing strips in an effort to prevent overdoses. Currently, they are considered drug paraphernalia in Tennessee.

The bill, S.B. 2427, is co-sponsored by Sen. Richard Briggs (R - Knoxville). It would allow people to have fentanyl testing strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl in a variety of substances. That way, people can tell if a substance is actually what they think it is before taking it.

“Senate Bill 2427 is very important for Tennessee, especially East Tennessee, where we’ve had a very large number of deaths from drug overdoses,” said Briggs. “This bill legalizes a tool that can help save lives from drug overdoses in our state.”

The bill would be in effect for 3 years. After that, officials said lawmakers would then decide if it was effective in reducing the number of overdose deaths and whether it should stay in effect.

If someone is caught selling or making illegal drugs, fentanyl testing strips would also still be classified as drug paraphernalia if they are found.