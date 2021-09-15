State Rep. London Lamar honored with leadership award from the Council of State Governments

Award recipients will be honored at the 2021 CSG National Conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico in December.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee State Representative London Lamar of Memphis has been honored by the Council of State Governments with a 2021 CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership award.

The award honors the work of 20 elected and appointed officials in the United States who show strong leadership skills and “demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens of their states.”

Rep. Lamar said she’s honored to receive the award: “I’m proud that the work that we’ve accomplished in Tennessee is being recognized across the country. I want to continue do good work for the state and inspire other young leaders in Memphis, in Tennessee and throughout the U.S. to keep shining!”

To learn more about the 20 Under 40 Leadership Award, visit web.csg.org/20-40/. To learn more about The Council of State Governments, visit csg.org.

Below is the full list of honorees: