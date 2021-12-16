Vanderbilt study reveals voter confidence falling for state leaders, more party division

Governor Bill Lee's approval ratings fell to 55% in the new Vanderbilt survey, a 10% drop compared to May.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, voters said they had less faith in politicians and said the state is being further divided, fueled by the legislature's actions towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Vanderbilt Survey polled 1,002, registered Tennessee voters to gauge their opinions on many different public affairs such as redistricting in Tennessee, policies related to COVID-19, the state's economy, public education, and perceptions of unity. It was conducted between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6.

Specifically, the Vanderbilt survey found Democrat and Republican voters disapproved of a new law preventing private companies from requiring vaccines.

“It’s a sign that the legislature, in this particular case, was out of touch with the broader public,” said John Geer, a professor of political science. “These results in some ways should not be a surprise, since the public usually supports giving private businesses the latitude to pursue policies they think are best for the company. That is a foundation of capitalism.”'

Researchers also found that only 55% of voters approved of Governor Lee's performance — a 10% drop from a survey in May. Most of the drop was from Democrat voters, but 5% fewer Republican voters also said they approved of him.

Former Governor Bill Haslam had an approval rating above 60% for all of his administration, according to researchers. However, they also said he would not be in danger of losing reelection should he seek it. They said he is polling well among his base, but opinions of him are also polarized.

The shift in voter attitudes signified a major shift in the state. In the past, governors generally had support from outside their parties which led to higher approval ratings.

At the same time, Tennessee voters said they had less confidence in national leaders. President Joe Biden's approval ratings fell 7% among Democrats to 85%. His administration has been criticized for failing to provide on some promises he made during campaigns, such as forgiving student loans and ending tax cuts for corporations.

However, some basic promises focused on immigration and COVID-19 action were fulfilled.

Voters in other parties also said they had less confidence in President Biden. Only 3% of Republicans said they approved of his administration while only 32% of independent voters approved of him.

While confidence in state and federal leaders is falling, voters also said they had less faith in each other. Around 63% of Republicans said they viewed Democrat voters as "dangerous," while 48% of Democrats said they saw Republican voters similarly.

“Those are massive numbers about how Democrats and Republicans are thinking of each other, not just as having different political views, but as a danger to our country. And that is a really concerning aspect,” said Josh Clinton, a co-director of the poll. “That’s not a very healthy set of attitudes to have about our country, and it’s not a very particularly optimistic way of thinking forward.”

Only 6% of voters said they believed the country was more united than divided. That number was around 11% of voters in May.

Yet, the poll revealed some areas that voters agreed on. Around 65% of both Democrats and Republicans said that the current economic climate was good, and around 60% of both support public hearings for redistricting policies. Voters in both parties also said they supported keeping Nashville as one district.

Around 80% of voters also said that high-quality K-12 education was essential for the state.

The poll also asked voters about their opinions of former president Donald Trump. During his administration, he saw around a 60% approval rating in Tennessee. Now, only around 44% of voters want him to run again. Around a fifth of Republican voters said they wanted him to stay in Florida.

Since May, voters wrangled with issues related to income and employment, as well as the continued spread of COVID-19. A historic special session resulted in lawmakers restricting how some local organizations could implement safety measures to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Only around half of all Tennesseans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Omicron COVID-19 variant was found in the state. Since the last Vanderbilt survey, state lawmakers also passed several anti-LGBTQ+ bills requiring bathroom labels and restricting the sports teams that students can play on.