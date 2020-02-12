Study: Women make up 15% of Tennessee state legislature

During the 2020 session, Tennessee only surpassed West Virginia in female representation at the statehouse.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is almost the worst state in the country when it comes to women being represented in the state legislature.

That's according to a ranking of legislatures by Rutgers University.

During the 2020 session, Tennessee only surpassed West Virginia in female representation at the statehouse.

Women made up about 15 percent of all lawmakers.

Of 33 senators, eight were women.

Out of 99 representatives, 12 were women.

Meaning out of 132 total lawmakers, 20 of them were women.