Tennessee advocacy groups demand gun reform from state lawmakers ahead of special session

On August 21, Tennessee lawmakers will gather for a special session on several measures related to gun reform. Advocacy groups want to make sure it isn't just talk.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is great anticipation for Tennessee’s Special Legislative Session starting August 21. The big focus is going to be on gun reform and policies. This comes as several organizations both national and statewide make their appeal on how they want legislators to lean.

The mission is to raise awareness and promote firearm safety. Organizations across the country and particularly in Tennessee are trying to voice their concerns and get the change they want to see as much as possible. They are also working to keep the conversation over gun reform going.

“Tennessee is a second amendment culture, the state is enshrined in the Second Amendment culture,” said Todd Cruse, Voice for Safer Tennessee Chairman. That bottom line is also the top focus approaching the August 21st Tennessee Special Legislative Session.

Organizations such as Voices for a Safer Tennessee are sharing ads like their most recent which shows the mother of a Covenant School shooting victim promoting firearm safety.

“We are really focused on what we think are pragmatic and common solutions,” said Cruse. “Most people believe that owning a weapon or owning a firearm in the United States is a right. That may be true, but the rights comes with responsibilities.”

Those responsibilities they’ve outlined are temporary transfer laws that allow authorities to restrict firearm access to those who pose a risk to themselves or others, stronger firearm storage laws, and consistent background check requirements.

“I think the one thing we can all agree with is we love to be number one, in a lot of things, business development, road construction, you name it,” said Cruse. “When you're at the top of the list for firearm related suicides for guns stolen out of vehicles…We don't want to be on the top of those lists.”

On the legislative side, State Representative Mark White (R) said the challenge is considering what works best for both rural and urban communities.

“In many ways, Memphis urban is a little bit different than Tennessee is 70-percent rural communities. We have issues here that even in a lot of our rural communities even today they’re struggling with them,” said White.

Both Cruse and White said another challenge is how to approach gun reform.

“We’re in a great divide on what we should do to deal with this with mental issues. Should we deal with gun issues? We’re trying to work that out,” said White.

“We have to meet this legislature where they are, we can't force it,” said Cruse.

Until August 21, the ads will keep running. “I'm hopeful they'll solve some, but I'm doubtful they will solve all and so the ads are a reminder that, you know, we need to continue having this discussion, the dialogue is just as important as the journey, which is just as important as the destination,” said White.