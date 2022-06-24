x
Tennessee Attorney General wants to skip 30 day wait to begin abortion restrictions

The AG filed a motion asking the court to lift an injunction, which in turn would allow the state's trigger law passed in 2020 to go into effect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tennessee’s Attorney General has filed a motion to forgo the 30 day wait for abortion restrictions in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

AG Herbert Slatery wants a federal appeals court to lift an injunction that would allow Tennessee to immediately begin enforcing a strict abortion law which would ban the procedure after six weeks.

The law passed in 2020 bans abortions at about six weeks when it says a fetal heartbeat can be detected, before many women know they are pregnant. A federal court blocked the law and its been a legal battle ever since.

Slatery asked the courts to respond as soon as possible, and wants the plaintiffs in the case, which includes the Memphis Center for Reproductive rights, to reply by midafternoon.

Read the motion HERE.

