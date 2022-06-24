Tennessee Attorney General wants to skip 30 day wait to begin abortion restrictions

The AG filed a motion asking the court to lift an injunction, which in turn would allow the state's trigger law passed in 2020 to go into effect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tennessee’s Attorney General has filed a motion to forgo the 30 day wait for abortion restrictions in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

AG Herbert Slatery wants a federal appeals court to lift an injunction that would allow Tennessee to immediately begin enforcing a strict abortion law which would ban the procedure after six weeks.

The law passed in 2020 bans abortions at about six weeks when it says a fetal heartbeat can be detected, before many women know they are pregnant. A federal court blocked the law and its been a legal battle ever since.