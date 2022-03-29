Tennessee bill to address infant, maternal mortality

Under the bill, TennCare and the department of health will review training and quality requirements of doula certifications.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers will vote on a bill that would help the state's infant and maternal mortality rates.

The state Senate unanimously passed SB2150, which directs state health officials to study doula certification programs and make policy recommendations to the General Assembly with the goal of approving health outcomes for mothers and babies.

Doula services are provided by a trained, non-medical professional to support women and families through the labor and birth of a child as well as the prenatal and postpartum periods.

Sen. London Lamar backs the bill.

“When we work together, we can be creative in finding resources to help mothers, and especially mothers in vulnerable communities, to protect themselves and their babies,” Lamar said. “I hope my story and the stories of others who have lost loved ones during a pregnancy will bring us all together to keep pushing for better pregnancy care.”

