Tennessee bill would lower gun carry age, sponsor says Constitution backs it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A proposed Tennessee bill would allow those 18 years and older to carry a gun.

The bill's sponsor said it all comes back to constitutional rights, but some are concerned this could lead to more violence.

“In one word, B-A-D, it’s a bad idea,” said retired Shelby County Sheriff's Office Captain Bennie Cobb when he was asked about the recently proposed bill.

Rep. Chris Todd, who is sponsoring the bill, believes it is supporting the Constitution.

“Many of my constituents know what the constitution says and they have seen how these laws over the year have infringed on some of our rights and they want to see those restored,” said Rep. Todd. “This bill is one step in that process.”

The bill also states no one under 21 would be able to transport or store a firearm or firearm ammunition in a car that is in a parking lot owned, operated or in use by a school unless the person is at least 18 and meets certain military qualifications.

Cobb, who has been a certified firearms trainer for over 20 years, believes if the bill becomes law it could increase crime.

“You’re going to have these young people leaving these guns in the vehicle of course we know guns being stolen from vehicles is on a major increase,” said Cobb.

“When law-abiding citizens are carrying firearms and they’re protecting themselves, the criminals know that,” said Rep. Todd. “That criminal aspect will actually be lessened so I believe crime will actually go down.”

Cobb said having a diploma or GED plus advanced firearms training should be a requirement.

“There’s nothing in the constitution that says a person has to meet certain requirements to keep and bear arms, they just have to be a citizen,” said Rep. Todd in response.