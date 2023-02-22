Tennessee bill would allow students to carry guns on college campuses

If the bill passes, a student would have to go through training and get a permit in order to carry.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tennessee state lawmakers are considering a bill which would allow college students to carry a gun on university campuses.

Republican St. Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Dist. 28) said the purpose of Senate Bill 827 is to allow citizens to defend themselves. He said it's not always about shootings, but there are many assaults that happen on campuses.

“Just because somebody is going on a college campus, they should not have to forfeit their right to defend themselves,” Hensley said.

Democrat St. Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Dist. 20) disagrees, saying we've seen high rates of gun violence, and allowing guns on colleges campuses would not help.

“The more that we make guns available and accessible to people, the more that we're going to have gun violence,” said Campbell.

Campbell said students should be able to think about learning in college and not have to worry about guns.