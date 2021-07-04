Tennessee bill would require women getting an abortion to bury or cremate fetal remains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new bill in Tennessee would require people seeking an abortion to bury or cremate the fetal remains.
The bill passed a state Senate committee Wednesday.
In a statement, State Senator Katrina Robinson of Memphis said “This bill shames a woman for seeking a legal abortion. There are no exceptions for real world circumstances. There are no exceptions for religious customs. This is completely unnecessary for medical purposes. We don’t treat any other patients this way under the law and the legislature shouldn’t be passing laws that shame and demean people for their exercising their rights.”
The measure now heads to the full state senate for a vote.