Senator: Bill aimed at disbanding TN Commission on Children and Youth not moving forward this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that attempted to disband the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY) agency would not move forward this year, according to one of its sponsors.

SB 0282 was introduced by Senator Jack Johnson (R - Franklin).

The independent agency, which is decades old, keeps data on the well-being of children, advocates for kids in foster care and serves as the bridge between the state and non-profits benefitting children.

TCCY said it was caught "very off-guard" by this proposal.

"We weren't a part of this. We weren't a part of the decision to make the bill to remove the Commission," TCCY Policy Specialist and Director of Second Look Commission Kylie Graves said. "They didn't talk to us about if we were to dissolve, Where should our programs go? Where would they be best fit? So as far as why this is happening, we still don't have a clear answer."

SB0282 was introduced just months after TCCY released its annual State of the Child report.

The report detailed the unreliability of Tennessee's foster care system. Statistics pointed at the state's Department of Child Services instability.

According to the State of the Child report, a third of children in foster care had three or more home placements within their first year in the system. That's the worst rate of instability in the country.

The bill would move funding from the TCCY to the Department of Children's Services.

Johnson released a statement about the bill not moving forward on Monday. It is available in full below.

“There is no plan to move Senate Bill 282 forward this year. However, this legislation is initiating important discussions that highlight issues the Legislature has long had with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, which largely stem from the Commission’s lack of accountability to taxpayers through the legislative oversight process. Under the oversight process, lawmakers – who directly represent taxpayers – have the authority to ensure government organizations are efficient, effective and responsible with tax dollars.